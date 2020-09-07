Pak attaches highest importance to ties with Afghanistan: Alvi

Observer Report

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its ties with Afghanistan, and wishes to see a return to peace and economic development in Afghanistan.

He stated this while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

He said that Pakistan was making sincere endeavours to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan as a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was not only in the interest of the two neighbouring countries but also of the entire region.

The President said that Pakistan and Afghanistan shared the same culture and religion and relations between the two brotherly countries needed to be further expanded in the areas of trade, economy and culture for the mutual benefits of the two sides. He urged the Ambassador-designate to work for bringing the two countries further closer as well as strengthening economic, political and people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.