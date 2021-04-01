Pak attaches great importance to ties with Ukraine: COAS

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine in all domains, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Gen Qamar expressed these views during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Pakistan Markian Chuchuk at General Headquarter (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation came under discussion, it added.

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the Afghan peace process.

Both sides reiterated the commitment for expanding bilateral engagements through structured forums and regular exchanges, particularly with respect to defence cooperation.

Earlier during a meeting with Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, General Qamar had has said that the Pakistan Army greatly valued its close brotherly ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between the two armies were discussed.