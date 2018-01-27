Pak assures SCO active participation in military coop

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Pakistan has assured that its military will actively participate in the defence and security cooperation at the regional and international level within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

This assurance was given by a Pakistan’s representative while attending here the recent meeting of leaders of the international military cooperation departments of defence ministries of the SCO member states.

Wu Qian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense told reporters at a press conference that Pakistan as a new member of the SCO wishes to play its leading role to improve the security situation in the region.

The meeting reviewed and summarized the military activities jointly held within the SCO framework in 2017 and discussed activities to be held under the SCO framework in 2018.

The spokesman added, the convening of this meeting is of great significance for the SCO to strengthen its internal solidarity and coordination after the enlargement of the organization and promote the defense and security cooperation of the SCO in the new situation.

Next, the defense ministries and armed forces of the SCO member states will continue to implement the Shanghai Spirit featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversified civilization and pursuit for common development, firmly maintain the regional security and stability, further improve the defense and security cooperation mechanism, so as to make positive contribution to the building of a shared community featuring peace and stability, development and prosperity.

Replying to a question, the spokesman said, foreign critics not to waste time drumming up the “China military threat” hype.

“Some people just cannot accept the development of China and its armed forces. They speculate about the so-called ‘China military threat’,” said Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference. “They should adjust this ‘sick mentality’.”

He was responding to a question about a U.S. consultancy’s assessment of China’s growing influence as a major risk facing the world in 2018.

The growth of China is a matter of fact and will only contribute to promoting world peace, Wu said. “It does not matter whether people speculate on, sabotage, or contain [China]. All are awaste of time,” he said.