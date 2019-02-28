Pak-Army’s befiting response

COMMENTS

Mirza Aslam Beg

NPSS means that a military target has not been hit because hitting a military target would be construed as an act of war.” Similarly , our military spokesman said: “Our air defense did spot the Indian aircrafts intruding across the LoC but did not engage them because no military targets were involved.”

There appear to be the logic between the two concepts to limit the surgical strikes, developing into a full fledged war. Yet what happened last night at the working boundary is amazing. In response to Indian ingress, Pakistani ground troops knock-out half a dozen Indian posts, killing a number of enemy soldiers. This morning two Indian aircraft intruded into our territory, in support of the Indian ground troops. Our fighter aircraft took no time to shoot them down. One of their pilots has been captured.

The previous night our fighter aircraft took-off from Nur Khan Air Base to cover ten minutes nautical miles distance in a record time of two minutes, to engage Indian aircrafts at Balakot. Indian aircraft were being provided security cover, from across the border by SU-30 aircraft, armed with Israeli missiles with a range of 80xkm. The 4xmirage 2000 dare not face Pakistani fighters and ran for their life, dropping the bombs and the fuel tanks, into the Atarshisha mountains, where I had been footing the area, on SSG exercises, during the 1950s. My driver, Ghulam Mohammad comes from Jabba. He gave minute to minute account of the so-called Indian Surgical Strike at Balakot.

Well-done Pakistani forces, by giving a bloody nose to the Indian War Jingoism. May Allah bless you with greater success. Ameen. No doubt, the area selected for our surgical strike would give impetus to the freedom movement inside occupied Kashmir.

— The writer, a retired 4-star General, is former COAS, Pakistan Army.

