Pak Army starts blood donation campaign

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TANK Pakistan Army, Tank Unit, has started blood donation campaign for the thalassemia patients purely on humanitarian grounds amid Corona virus outbreak. Civil Society has lauded the services of Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen. Nauman and Inspector General FC South Major Gen Azhar Abbasi and Sector Commander South Brig. Neak Nam for this kind humanitarian gesture. Talking to media, Civil Society Members said that Pakistan Army was fully cooperating with district administration to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. They said that Pak Army was taking practical steps to secure the people in this testing and difficult time. Thalassemia patients were facing hardships due to shortage of blood amid Corona virus pandemic and lockdown situation. The people of Tank have highly praised Pak Army for initiating blood donation campaign to overcome the shortage of blood for thalassemia, adding that Pakistan Army has always come forward to support and extend maximum cooperation and rescue people from such issues. It is pertinent to be mentioned that hundreds of poor families of the district, affected by lockdown and torrential rains, have also been provided with food packages besides initiation of rescue and relief operation by Pak Army