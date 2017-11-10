Pak Army soldier martyred as militants attack posts in Khyber

Retaliatory fire leave five attackers dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A bloody shootout between the terrorists and the security forces in remote area of the troubled Khyber agency on Thursday morning resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier of the Pakistan Army. The retaliatory fire by the security forces left at least five terrorists killed while equal number of others were reported injured.

According to reports the exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces took place when the miscreants attacked newly established security check posts in the volatile Rajgal valley of the Khyber agency from Afghan side. The military said the absence of any control in Afghan border areas encouraged the trouble makers who exploited the situation and launched ambushes on few check posts in the region

Though the valiant jawaans of the security forces guarding the posts, retaliated the attack, the shootout with the militants resulted in the Shahadat of Sepoy Muhammad Ilyas. As many as five attackers were also mowed down by the Jawaans defending the posts while equal number of others were reported wounded.

“Terrorists opened fire at multiple places at the newly established Pakistani Posts in Rajgal Valley, exploiting the absence of any control in Afghan border. However, the Pakistan Army responded effectively and there were reports of five terrorists killed and four injured. Says a communiqué of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued to media Thursday afternoon.

Hardly a month back, it may be recalled, a soldier had embraced martyrdom after terrorists fired from across the Afghan border on a border post at Mustil pass, an important passage from Afghanistan into Rajgal, in Khyber Agency, while on September 23, 22-year-old Lieutenant Arsalan Alam embraced Shahadat as a result of attack by terrorists from across the border in the same Rajgal area of Khyber Agency.

While the Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had some times back announced that 253 square kilometers had been cleared of militants’ presence , in order to create more permanent security presence in the volatile area, the army has also set up 91 check posts in Rajgal Valley of the Khyber agency.

On Tuesday, during the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua maintained that terror groups are not functioning in Pakistan, but operating from across the border in Afghanistan. “In Afghanistan, 45 per cent of the country is not under government control, which is why the Haqqani network and other terror groups do not need a safe haven in Pakistan,” she said, repeating the state’s new refrain on cross-border terrorism.