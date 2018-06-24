Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI : A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in cross-border fire on a fencing party at the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan on Sunday.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet on twitter said that Sepoy Niaz Ali sacrificed his life while making Pak-Afghan border safe/inaccessible for terrorists.

Forces will complete fencing undeterred, the Pak Army spokesman said adding that Afghanistan cooperation required in mutual interest.

Earlier, on June 16, three soldiers Havaldar Iftikhar, Sepoy Aftab and Sepoy Usman embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were gunned down in an attack on Pakistan Army posts.