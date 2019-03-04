Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian shelling laid to rest

Tonsa

One of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Indian shelling along the Line of Control on Saturday was laid to rest in Tonsa in south Punjab on Sunday.

Funeral prayers of Hawaldar Abdul Rab were offered in a village near Tonsa attended by Pakistan Army officers, family of the martyr and a large number of people.

Four people including two soldiers were martyred in Indian firing along the Line of Control.

A contingent of the army saluted the martyr and and laid floral wreaths on the grave on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, —INP

