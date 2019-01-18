Pak Army retaliatory fire kills three Indian troops

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control which killed three Indian soldiers and two others injured besides damage to Indian post.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire in Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along Line of Control targeting civil population.

On Thursday, the Indian forces as usual deliberately targeted civilian population, resultantly a citizen Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Tain Village, sustained injuries.

He was rushed to hospital for medical assistance.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to those posts targeting civil population. Ceasefire violations along the LOC are on the rise yet again.

