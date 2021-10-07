Pak Army guarantor of country’s security, says Sh Rashid

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and other state institutions are guarantors of national security.

Talking to media persons in federal capital, Sheikh Rashid said that institutions are not affected by criticism as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is maligning army for promote itself but power hungry elements will get nothing.

Talking about barring former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani from traveling abroad, Sheikh Rashid said that his name is placed on Exit Control List (ECL); however, he can approach Interior Ministry or court regarding the matter.

The Interior Minister said the FIA has been tasked to take action against those hoarding dollars.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide relief to the masses.

Sheikh Rashid said online visa for Afghanistan will be started in ten days.