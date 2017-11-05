Pak Army fighting for defence of AJK people: Farooq

Mirpur (AJK)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said the Pakistan armed forces were fighting for the defence of AJK people. ‘We are grateful to the armed forces of Pakistan for the defence of the people, especially those living on the Line of Control (LoC),’ he said while addressing a public gathering at the forward town of Hajeera in Sudhanoti close to the LoC.

Raja Farooq said the Army Chief had also committed that the protection of people and territory of Azad Kashmir was the first priority of the Pakistan Army. AJK ministers Chaudhry Mohammad Aziz, Syed Shaukat Shah, Dr Najeeb Naqi and Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Member Kashmir Council Akhtar Pervaiz Awan, Senior Advisor Khan Bahadur Khan and others also addressed the gathering. The prime minister said Indian forces brutalities in occupied Kashmir reflected the mindset of Narendra Modi, which also showed that Muslims were not safe even in India.

He said the government was aware of the problems faced by the people living near the LoC and it would leave them alone. The enemy wanted anarchy and chaos in our country, but ‘we must unite to frustrate its designs’ he added. Raja Farooq said today when the world had become a global village, without getting modern education, ‘we cannot achieve the desired goals. Despite shortage of staff in schools and colleges, we are marching towards the goal of standard education for our youth. We are implementing the promises made in general elections.’

He said the state of AJK would be changed as the reconstruction of infrastructure and development work was ongoing. Equal funds were allocated for all constituencies. Some 290 kilometer news roads would be constructed in the AJK. The state projects had also been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added. The prime minister said solving the problems being faced by the people of Hajira problems was his responsibility.The tehsil headquarters hospital would be upgraded. An international standard road would be built between Hajira and Devi Galli so that the beautiful area should become a destination for tourists. The government would take steps to promote tourism in the area, he added.—APP