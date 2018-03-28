Pak Army defeated all elements posing threat to country’s security: Janjua

ISLAMABAD : National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua says Pakistan Army has defeated all the elements that are posing threat to the country’s security. Addressing “Gold Medal Awards 2018” ceremony in Islamabad today, he paid rich tributes to all those who laid down their lives while safeguarding their motherland from the enemies.

The adviser said Pakistan will be the most prosperous country of the region in future. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project is our half dream and with the inclusion of peaceful Afghanistan and Central Asian states, the dream will be fully materialized.

He said Pakistan always supported peace in Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua says Pakistan and Iran can collectively connect Asia with other regions and the world. He was talking to an Iranian delegation led by Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi in Islamabad today.

Nasser Khan Janjua said that Iran is a fraternal neighbouring country with blessing of common faith, history and culture. He said that our geography and our geo-strategic location is our biggest asset and our essence of progression. We have every reason to be together.

Kamal Kharrazi said that we both need to work together and translate our challenges into opportunities. He expressed strong desire of Tehran to connect Iranian communication networks with Pakistan. He said that in fact Pakistan and Iran are facing common challenges due to prolonged instability in Afghanistan.

Both sides appreciated peace offer made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. They urged the warring sides to make use of the offer to seek an enduring peace for Afghanistan.

Orignally published by NNI