Pak Army conducts military drills in RY Khan, Saleh Pat

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Army conducted military drills in Rahim Yar Khan and Saleh Pat on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. General Humayun Aziz witnessed the drills and lauded operational preparedness of the personnel and standard of the military exercises.

Troops from Karachi and Panu Aqil garrison participated in Field exercise.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum to witness a demonstration of state of the art, Chinese origin third-generation Main Battle Tank VT-4.

According to ISPR, COAS had expressed satisfaction over the demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to the inventory of Armoured Corps after the recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that potent war-fighting machine would be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction.

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, firepower capabilities and state of the art technology.