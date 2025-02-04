AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Pak Army Chief vows full force response to any Indian Aggression at Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir presided over 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where regional and internal security concerns were thoroughly reviewed.

COAS reaffirmed that the military leadership is fully aware of the nation’s multifaceted challenges and remains dedicated to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities with the full support of the people of Pakistan.

The top commanders assessed broad range of threats, including the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan in securing its borders.

On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (5 February 2025), top military brass reiterated its firm stance against the human rights violations occurring in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The commanders strongly condemned the continuing oppression of Kashmiris, calling it a significant threat to regional peace and stability. The forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination, as outlined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

CCC addressed recent provocative and irresponsible statements from the Indian military leadership. These remarks were condemned by the forum, with officials emphasizing that such rhetoric jeopardizes regional stability and heightens tensions. General Asim Munir addressed the gathering, stating, “The Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These hollow statements from Indian military leadership reflect growing frustration and are an attempt to divert attention from their internal issues and human rights violations. Any misadventure against Pakistan will be met with the full and resolute force of the state, InshaAllah.”

The forum underscored the need for international attention to the ongoing situation in Kashmir and stressed that any escalation of hostilities would not be tolerated.

The forum also expressed concern about the persistent use of Afghan soil by Fitna Al Khawarij to launch terrorist attacks on Pakistan, stressing the need for tangible actions from the Interim Afghan Government to address this issue, rather than continuing with denials. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect the country and its citizens.

Top commanders emphasized the urgency of accelerating people-centered socio-economic development in Balochistan to counter externally driven narratives of exclusion. The forum emphasized: “No one will be allowed to disrupt the peace of Balochistan, and any foreign-backed efforts to mislead and radicalize its youth will be decisively defeated with the steadfast support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah.” Praising the operational readiness of all military formations, Army Chief highlighted the importance of continuous mission-oriented training, increased military cooperation, and joint exercises in both conventional and counter-terrorism areas.

Web Desk (Lahore)

