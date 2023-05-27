Pak-Argentina agree to work for promotion of football

Former prominent national footballer and sports organizer Shahid Khan Shinwari Saturday offered to the Normalization Committee formed by FIFA for running the affairs of the Pakistan Football Federation to conduct the Pakistan Football Super League (PFSL) with the help of the Argentinian Ambassador to Pakistan.

Talking to media men, Shahid Khan Shinwari, who organized numerous sports activities in the past, came up with a grand challenge of holding the PFSL in all four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said with the Pakistan Football League, the Game of Football would once again be revived in Pakistan wherein hundreds of players from the four provinces including a team each from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be facilitated.

“Our youth badly needs the Game of Football in Pakistan and holding of Pakistan Superb Football League means football to be promoted in every nook and corner of Pakistan,” Shahid Khan said. He said, “Due to internal politics the game of football has been badly damaged and the players since long have no option but to leave football, which is causing great damage to the overall status of this game.”

Shahid Khan, who also remained as Secretary General (SG) of the FATA Olympic Association with former Governor Engr. Shoukat Ullah who worked as President of the Association before being merged into KP, organized scores of sporting activities in the past including four KP Governor Leagues, an International Football Cup wherein for the first time in history, foreign football players from Thailand.