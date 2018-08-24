Pak among countries most vulnerable to dollar: Moody

Observer Report

Washington

Moody’s Investors Service has identified Pakistan among the countries most vulnerable to dollar appreciation, according to an announcement on Friday about its new report.

The just-released report, “Sovereigns – Global Contagion risks greatest where external vulnerability, weak debt affordability meet low policy credibility”, examines the countries that have been worst hit by a tightening in financing conditions this year.

According to the announcement, it draws on Moody’s previous analyses of where — aside from Turkey — vulnerability to a sharp and sustained deterioration in financing conditions is greatest.

Share on: WhatsApp