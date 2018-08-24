Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Pak among countries most vulnerable to dollar: Moody

Pak among countries most vulnerable to dollar: Moody

Moody.jpg

Observer Report

Washington

Moody’s Investors Service has identified Pakistan among the countries most vulnerable to dollar appreciation, according to an announcement on Friday about its new report.
The just-released report, “Sovereigns – Global Contagion risks greatest where external vulnerability, weak debt affordability meet low policy credibility”, examines the countries that have been worst hit by a tightening in financing conditions this year.
According to the announcement, it draws on Moody’s previous analyses of where — aside from Turkey — vulnerability to a sharp and sustained deterioration in financing conditions is greatest.

Post Views: 16

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top