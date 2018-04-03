Pak Amnesty Scheme 2018

There are rumours that the Government will be announcing an amnesty scheme for all undeclared off-shore accounts and properties. This amnesty is being offered at a time when a high number of very rich Pakistanis have been exposed to have trillions of dollars in undeclared and untaxed savings in off-shore accounts and properties.

It must be noted that these Pakistanis whose untaxed savings that have been exposed have been using Government infrastructure and services allowed for tax-paying Pakistanis but they have not been contributing their share to the tax pool for decades. Now they will get an amnesty on their years of back taxes by paying a small single digit fee.

Therefore I think if the Government really wants to give an amnesty, they should provide a life-time tax free status to the meagre 0.5% of population that are currently registered for tax and have been paying their taxes for the past decade. And the Government should ask all the people who have been highlighted in the {many} Leaks (like Bahamas} to pay full taxes at current rate and also the taxes of the past two decades at their respective yearly rates, plus a 20% special fine for not even declaring their wealth when their details were leaked and printed in the newspapers over the past years.

An Amnesty can be announced for all the remaining Pakistanis who want to declare their undeclared wealth within one month; they would only be charged taxes for the past five years. After the one month, any undeclared saving found will be charged triple tax rates for thirty years, with 1/3rd given to the person who highlights the undeclared wealth. Also the law should state that no more amnesty schemes should be announced for next fifty years.

SHAHRYAR BASEER

Peshawar

