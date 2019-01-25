Pak- American Chef Fatima loses fight against cancer

Observer Report

Washington

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali, known for her 2017 appearance on popular US television series Top Chef, passed away on Friday after losing a prolonged battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

Fatima had appeared on season 15 of the reality competition show as a contestant and was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer — Ewing’s Sarcoma — right after. Chemotherapy appeared to benefit her initially but cancer returned in September last year with doctors telling her it has metastasized.

