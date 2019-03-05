Pak airspace fully reopened, says aviation authority

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan fully reopened its airspace on Monday, authorities said, days after it closed its skies to all air travel, leaving thousands stranded worldwide as tensions with nuclear arch-rival India soared.

The decision to close the airspace came last Wednesday after a rare aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir ignited fears of an all-out conflict, with world powers rushing to urge restraint. “All airports across Pakistan are operational and airspace reopened,” a spokeswoman for the Civil Aviation Authority told media on Monday, adding the process had been completed by 1:00 pm (0800 GMT). The closure disrupted major routes between Europe and South Asia, with mounting frustration from passengers stranded at international airports.

