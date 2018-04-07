Pak, Afghanistan to achieve security thru connectivity

Abbasi, Ghani discuss regional situation

Kabul

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani on Friday re-affirmed their resolve to build mutual trust and confidence by working closely for peace, prosperity and stability in their countries.

The two leaders agreed that Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity provided a useful framework for broad-based and structured engagement on all issues of mutual interest and decided to operationalize the five working groups under it.

Prime Minister Abbasi who arrived here on daylong visit on the invitation of President Ghani held one-on-one meeting, followed by high-level delegation level talks at Afghan Presidential Palace.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Kh Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua, reports APP.

They discussed the entire gamut of Pak-Afghan ties including peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, return of Afghan refugees, bilateral trade and regional connectivity.

Both the leaders agreed that peace, prosperity and stability of the two countries are interlinked. They agreed that there was no military solution to the ongoing Afghan conflict and that the political solution was the best way forward. They called on the Taliban to respond positively to the peace offer and join the peace process without further delay.

Prime Minister Abbasi welcomed Afghan President’s vision for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and his offer of peace talks to Taliban. The two leaders reiterated that terrorism was a common enemy and a threat. They agreed not to allow their soils to be used for anti-state activities against each other.

They re-affirmed their resolve to work together to address all issues of bilateral transit and trade between the two countries.

They also expressed their firm resolve not to allow politics to affect their economic relationship which was important for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

The two leaders also re-affirmed their commitment to regional connectivity as they had done in Herat this year while jointly inaugurating the entry of Tajikistan Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline from Turkmenistan into Afghanistan.

They agreed to hold an early meeting of the Joint Economic Commission to take forward planning and implementation of key rail and road gas pipeline and energy projects that would integrate Pakistan and Afghanistan with the Central Asia.

The two leaders also agreed to move forward on the projects of

Chaman-Kandhar-Herat railway line and Peshawar-Kabul Motorway and other connectivity projects which could help realize the tremendous potential of South and Central Asian regions by providing shortest access through the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi.

They emphasized early completion of TAPI and Central Asia and South Asia (CASA-1000) projects. The Prime Minister of Pakistan announced a gift of 40,000 tons of wheat for the Afghans. He also announced waiver of additional regulatory duty on Afghan export to Pakistan to help lift the Afghan economy.

The two sides also agreed to initiate discussions on consular matters and exchange of civilian prisoners. They agreed to continue the exchange of high level visits and Prime Minister Abbasi extended invitations to President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to visit Islamabad at their earliest convenience.

The Prime Minister also met Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and both leaders discussed the entire range of bilateral matters and agreed on regular leadership contacts.

The Prime Minister met with senior political leaders including Gulbadin Hekmatyar, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Pir Sayed Hamed Gailani, to convey the support of the Government and people of Pakistan to all ethnic groups in Afghanistan and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi thanked the Afghan President for the warm hospitality and extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Later, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani offered Jumma prayers at Arg mosque.

“The Afghan president reiterated that the current situation does not benefit anyone and that any concerns in this respect should be addressed through talks,” Tolo News reported.

The two sides agreed to creating a timeline and mechanism for repatriation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, the statement read.

Welcoming the Afghan government’s peace offer to the Taliban, Prime Minister Abbasi said an Afghan-led peace process “is the only way to stability in the country”.

“Abbasi said Islamabad will ease transport and exports of Afghanistan’s goods to Pakistan and that he hopes Afghan officials will do the same,” Tolo News reported, quoting a statement from Afghan official’s office.

Earlier this week, a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua met President Ghani and other Afghan officials to discuss various important issues.

The delegation comprised senior civil and military officials, including Director General Military Operations Maj Gen Shamshad Mirza. It arrived in Afghanistan to hold talks on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

Prior to that, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua also held separate meetings with President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah during his visit to Kabul. It was during his meeting with Janjua that Ghani invited Abbasi to Kabul to “initiate a state-to-state comprehensive dialogue.”