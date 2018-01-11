Pak, Afghanistan should jointly work for peace: British envoy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

British Ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Nicholas Kay has emphasised the need for joint efforts by governments in Islamabad and Kabul to ensure “greater security and stability in the region”.

The UK envoy remarked during his meetings with Pakistani officials, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. Nicholas Kay also said that it is imperative for Pakistan to foster stronger relations with its neighbour for improved regional security. Kay’s visit is the latest in a series of exchanges by British ambassadors and high commissioners to share perspectives and increase understanding of the region. It also follows the visit of the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew to Kabul back in October last year.