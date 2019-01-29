Pak-Afghan traders, transporters laud PM’s announcement

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landi kotal

The Pak-Afghan traders, custom clearance agents and transporters have applauded the prime minister of Pakistan who has issued instructions to the authorities to keep the Torkham border open for 24 hours to facilitate Afghan people and boost bilateral trade between two countries.

Talking to media at Torkham border, the custom clearance agent representatives Muhammad Younis, Farid Shinwari, Qari Nazim Gul Shinwari and the Afghan transporters said that keeping the Torkham border open for 24 hours have won both the hearts of Afghan people and government.

The traders and transporters said and suggested that the implementation of the Imran Khan’s announcement was essential and if he succeeded in implementing his decision will be the real achievement and big development at the border.

The traders and transporters said that keeping the Torkham border open for 24 hours would enhance bilateral trade which would cause the prosperity and development of both Pakistan and Afghanistan people.

Meanwhile the senior custom clearance agent and import export trader Qari Nazim Gul and Muhammad Younis demanded the high ups to ensure the availability of electricity, fast internet for the business community at Torkham.

They said that due to the unavailability of electricity and fast internet the traders and custom clearance agents were facing numerous issues and their daily activities have suffered a lot.

