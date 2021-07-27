Pak-Afghan trade at Chaman border starts

Staff Reporter Quetta

Days after reopening a key border crossing with Afghanistan, the trade between the two countries resumed on Monday after remaining shut for 12 days.

Authorities shut off the border when the Taliban captured Spin Boldak from Afghan government forces on July 14, leaving thousands of people stranded on both sides and trade at a standstill.

With the capture of Wesh Mandi, an Afghan border town, and areas near the Bab-e-Dosti Gate just across the border with Chaman, the Afghan group said they had achieved one of the most important objectives so far during a rapid advance across the country as US forces pull out.

After the Taliban rapid advance, the border crossing was sealed off by Pakistan and a heavy contingent of security forces was deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Juma Dad Mandokhel on Sunday said that the trade activities were resumed with the mutual consent of the two countries and the efforts of traders.