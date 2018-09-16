Pak-Afghan ties: Bridging mistrust

Muhammad Khan

The optimist Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi declared his day long Kabul visit as “very advantageous”. More optimism was seen once he energetically said that, his visit causing the clouds of fear to fade away. What type of fear he mentioned, however, there has been an atmosphere of mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan throughout, which must be addressed through multiple CBMs by both countries. Overall, it was a good will visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister, since the new Government has assumed the responsibilities to run the state affairs. It is good omen that, new Pakistani leadership has chosen Afghanistan; the most important neighbour and a brother Muslim country for a positive engagement. Otherwise, maintaining good relations with Afghanistan is an important foreign policy objective of Pakistan.

During his visit Mr Qureshi had a meeting with President Ghani, Chief Executive, his counterpart and many other Afghan officials. As per agreed framework, Afghan Foreign Minister and Economic Commission will be visiting Pakistan in October for talks on issues of bilateralism and economic cooperation. The Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) is a unique forum for bridging the gaps and clarification any distrust. Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had earlier clarified that, “Successful outcome of the visit will lead future efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation under bilateral frameworks of cooperation including Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA), Pak-Afghan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) etc.”

As a student of Pak-Afghan relationship, I have extensively written and explored the complexities in this bilateralism. One significant observation I noticed is, whenever Kabul and Islamabad try to come closer to each other, some major mishap take place either in Afghanistan or Pakistan, quashing all efforts, made through hectic collaborative mechanism. Then, there start a blame game; the accusations and counter accusations for days, causing irreparable losses for years to come. This phenomenon has taken place ever since, but more so in the post US invasion period in Afghanistan. Practically, there has been One step forward and Two step backward in the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is better known to decision makers in Kabul and Islamabad as what factors, kept them away from each for seven decades now. But, the real question is; would Imran Khan and Ashraf Ghani be able to seriously bridge this atmosphere of distrust in order to move forward. What about sporadic happenings and atmosphere prevails thereafter? Would there be a day that, Kabul and Islamabad think strategically, leaving petty issues aside?

It is worth mentioning that, despite its efforts, Pakistan had to close its Consulate at Jalalabad, owing to repeated security threats. There has been frequent and undue intervention by Governor Hayatullah, which is against the diplomatic norms and bilateralism. Kabul must stop such unnecessary interference and let the Pakistani Mission function as per diplomatic norms and Vienna Convention of the consular Relations 1963. Pakistani FM highlighted this aspect during the visit and hoped for a positive future.

Indeed, President Ghani must establish its writ all over Afghanistan, since warlords and non-state actors act in violation of what Kabul desires. Just to quote an example, a chaotic situation arose and griped Kabul as thousands of gunmen took to streets on the eve of Massoud’s anniversary on September 9, 2018. The day was celebrated as 17 death anniversary of the former war lord Ahmed Shah Massoud. These protestors were armed, drove in a convoy of dozens of vehicles and conducted aerial firing in the capital city. During this demonstration, 7 people were killed when a motorcycle born suicide bomber targeted the convoy whereas more than 20 people have been injured as result of aerial firing by the demonstrators. It was either to demonstrate power before next month’s parliamentary election or to challenge the Taliban about Massoud’s power. In both cases the day was not good reflection of control of Kabul Government and US forces in Afghanistan for maintenance of security.

Within the bilateralism, there always has been a ‘third party’ impacting the Pak-Afghan relationship. This is a well-researched aspect of Pak-Afghan relationship, neither a conspiracy theory nor a hypothesis, but a tested theory. Kabul and Islamabad can only move forward constructively, once they engage positively engage with each other, not letting intruders to dictate them. The stakeholders and leadership of both countries must understand that, any harm to Afghanistan is the subsequent loss of Pakistan and vice versa. Indeed, there are only two countries in the world, having common society; same social norms and values. This strength needs to be explored and exploited in the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Afghanistan with sincerity and dedication. This is the only way forward.

The visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to Kabul is significant politically and strategically. Indeed, “The talks are an important milestone in ushering an era of peace and regional stability and forming a partnership that will benefit both Pakistan and Afghanistan.” Let’s not be driven by sporadic incidents and foreign dictates and move forward positively, following the principles of bilateralism, sovereignty and integrity of both countries. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan will guarantee a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp