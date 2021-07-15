Pak, Afghan territories not be used against each other, says Moeed

Staff Report Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan’s perspective is very clear in promoting an inclusive political settlement with a view to ensure that Afghan territory is not used against Pakistan and Pakistan to ensure his commitment that its territory will not be used against any country.

Addressing Senate Standing Committee on Defence and National Security, Dr Moeed said the interna-tional community is also being informed about Pakistan’s concerns about the potential fallout of the Afghan crisis particularly in the new influx of refu-gees.

The Committee received a comprehensive briefing from Dr. Moeed Yusuf, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister at the Parliament House.

The Committee was presided by its Chairman, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and the briefing focused on Pakistan’s role in the changing regional scenario, Pakistan-American relations, Pakistan-India relations, the impact of the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the American military exit.

The Committee was informed that a broad-based roadmap is being developed for Pakistan-American relations which includes cooperation in commerce and trade, investment including vaccine manufactur-ing, climate change and military to military relations as well as promoting regional economic connectivity.