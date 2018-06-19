Pak-Afghan security officials vow to work for peace

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landiktoal

The Khyber Rifles (KR) commandant on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitar’ offered sweets and gifts to the border security force officials of Afghanistan at Pak Afghan border Torkham on Saturday as goodwill gesture and vowed that Pakistan army and security forces were committed to work jointly with Afghanistan for peace in the region.

On the special instructions of Inspector general (IG) Frontier Corps(FC) Muhammad Wasim Ashraf, the Khyber Rifles force commander Col-Farrukh Hamayun called on the Afghan border official Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Sadiq Ahmadzai and exchanged ‘Eid Greetings’ and good wishes for each country.

Col-Farrukh Hamayun, Tehsildar Shamsul Islam offered sweets and bouquets to the Afghanistan border security force official and said ‘Eid Mubarak’ to each other.

The Afghan officials on the occasion asked the Pakistan army officials some relaxation for Afghan patients who were going to Peshawar for medical treatment via Torkham border.

The KR commandant on the spot issued instructions to the subordinates at Torkham to provide facilities and permission to Afghan patients that they could reach Peshawar soon to get medical treatment.

The KR official urged the Afghan government representatives to communicate the Pak border security officials soon after their patients reach Torkham.

The Afghan officials also requested the Pak security officials to repair the pipeline at Pakistan side which supply drinking water to Afghanistan and the Pak officials assured them that they would soon repair the pipeline to restore water supply.

Both countries security officials expressed sympathies for each other and vowed that they would work jointly for the peace and prosperity the region.