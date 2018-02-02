Pak, Afghan issues need to be resolved bilaterally: Kh Asif

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that a third party can offer guidance but at the end of the day the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan have to be resolved by the two neighbours themselves. He made the remarks while talking to the media during a visit to the Afghan embassy.

He said, that Pakistan will make all-out efforts to assist Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.

The foreign minister said his visit to the Afghan embassy is a reflection of resolve of Kabul and Islamabad that they make joint efforts against terrorism, not indulging in a blame game. He added that the enemy is taking advantage of our differences.

In response to a question, Asif said the visiting Afghan delegation, comprising the Afghan intelligence chief and interior minister, had a very positive meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi.

“We stand with Afghan brothers in hour of grief,” said Asif, referring to the spate of bomb-and-gun attacks in Kabul in the past couple of weeks.

Zakhilwal thanked Pakistan for standing with Afghanistan. “Bilateral talks are essential to resolve issues,” said Zakhilwal, reiterating that terrorism is a common enemy of the two countries. The Foreign Office spokesperson stated Thursday that a delegation of senior civil and military officials will visit Kabul on February 3 to take further the bilateral engagement between the two countries.