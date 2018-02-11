Pak, Afghan have good discussions

Counter-terrorism, refugees

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan and Afghanistan had “good discussions” after they concluded two-day talks on important issues on Saturday, the foreign ministry has said.

The talks took place under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) – a joint action plan for cooperation in the key areas of counter-terrorism and reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation, refugees’ repatriation and joint economic development.

This was the second round of APAPPS in a week that reflects determination of both sides to pursue policy of engagement despite differences over certain issues.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal seemed upbeat at the discussions. “Pak-Afghanistan talks. Two days of good discussions. Some agreements. Further work required,” he wrote on his Twitter. However, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said no progress was made on counter-terrorism issues.