Pak, Afghan form committee to probe Chaman attack

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to form a high-level committee to find the culprits responsible for killing a Pakistani security forces man at Chaman’s Spin Boldak checkpoint.

The Chaman border which connects Balochistan province to Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, was closed after an armed Afghan reportedly crossed onto Pakistan’s side of the border and opened fire on security troops, martyring a soldier and injuring another two on Sunday.

Following the attack, Kabul expressed concern regarding the deaths.

Sources from within Kabul confirmed that Afghanistan has begun investigating the incident and hoped to hold the offender accountable.

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan termed the event sad and reportedly assigned a high level delegation to probe the incident and find the perpetrator. The culprit currently remains at large.