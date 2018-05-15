Pak, Afghan finalize action plan for peace, solidarity

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

In an important development on Monday Pakistan and Afghanistan finalized an Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity to strengthen their bilateral relationship at multifaceted level. It was given final touches at the fourth meeting of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity held here.

The delegations were led by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

The action plan has been finalized in pursuance of the seven principles agreed in the meeting between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Kabul last month.

The action plan operationalizes the six working groups for cooperation in different fields. The action plan provides a framework to strengthen mutual trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements. It is also a mechanism for finding solutions to bilateral areas of concern. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan will put in place a joint supervision, coordination and confirmation mechanism through Liaison Officers (LOs) for realisation of the agreed actions.

Both sides agreed that effective and full implementation of the action plan would contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the people of the two countries. Pakistan has reiterated time and again that it supports an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process and the analysts viewed the development as a positive steps towards removing mistrust and misunderstandings between the two neighboring countries as it will provide them a platform to address the issues.