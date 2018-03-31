Pak-Afghan culture event starts

A three-day Pak-Afghan Culture program started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday. During the event, Pak-Afghan cultural activities including music shows and traditional food stalls would be arranged.

Speakers at inaugural ceremony said that Pak-Afghan stronger people to people ties would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries, adding that events like this “cultoor” (Culture) festival were the need of time.

They appreciated organizers for arranging the event. Famous Pashto singer Haroon Bacha also performed and got big applause from the audience.

A large number of people attended the first day cultural activities. Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah also attended the inaugural ceremony of three days culture event.

The artists of Pakistan and Afghanistan would continue their performances till April 1.—APP

