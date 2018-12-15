Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed by 2019 end

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The fencing work on Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed by the end of 2019, said the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson, hoping the massive unilateral undertaking will effectively benefit peaceful people of the two countries while restricting terrorists.

Major-General Asif Ghafoor, director general of Inter-Services Public Relations said that 802km out of 1,200km has been covered and work on 233 out of 843 forts has been completed in ‘pri 1 areas.’

According to the military spokesperson, the total length of the fenced border will be 2,611km. He said the armed forces are aiming at speedy completion of the project in ‘pri 1 areas’, adding that the full project will be completed by the end of 2019.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said the fenced border, once completed, will benefit peaceful people of Pakistan and Afghanistan while restricting terrorists.

The military-led construction effort went into action last year. The pair of nine-foot wire fences, with a six-foot gap, and topped with barbed wire, runs along rugged terrain and snow-capped mountains as high as 12,000 feet. Officials estimate the project will cost over $550 million.

