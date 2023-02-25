Pak-Afghan border at Torkham opened partially

Thousands of cargo trucks lined up at Torkham yet to get clearance

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Eventually the all-important Pak-Afghan border at Torkham crossing was opened Friday enabling the stranded people on both sides of the border to cross into their respective countries. However, border continued to remain closed for the thousands of cargo trucks incurring millions of Rs losses to the business community on daily basis.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of Afghan and Pakistani officials who met in Landi Kotal Khyber agency on Friday. The Pakistani officials confirmed.

These officials said that the Afghan nationals have been allowed to cross into Afghanistan, while only Pakistanis stranded on the other side of the border were allowed to return to Pakistan.

The officials further said that no decision had been yet taken about thousands of cargo trucks stranded at Torkham Pak-Afghan border cargo trucks. They, however, informed that another meeting was likely to be held on Saturday wherein the future of the cargo trucks would be decided.

“Though the meeting discussed resumption of trade between the two countries yet no decision was taken in this regard”. The officials informed. The business community of Peshawar has expressed its serious concern over the partial opening of the Pak-Afghan border and denying crossing of some six thousand good trucks which they said contained even perishable commodities thus incurring millions of Rs losses to the business community on daily basis besides contributing to unprecedented price hike.