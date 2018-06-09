Pak-Afghan alliance needed

Terrorists continue to mount attacks on Pakistan from Afghan side. Sunday once again saw armed attacks from across the Afghan border in the Qamar Din Qarez area of Balochistan and Bajaur area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Indeed one can observe that these cross border attacks are the main irritants in relations between the two neighbouring countries. In fact Pakistan for long has been asking the Afghan side to take effective action against terrorist hideouts from where they have been financing, planning and undertaking cross-border terrorist attacks on Pakistani military posts, cities and towns.

Until recently, both the countries agreed to a plan of action for peace and solidarity and we hope that using this platform, the relevant quarters will sit together and frame a mechanism to strengthen security controls at the porous border. Hence, both countries Afghanistan and Pakistan should demonstrate maturity and never resort to blame game on such attacks rather only emphasise the need for greater cooperation and coordination to avert such incidents.

B FAIZ

Kech

