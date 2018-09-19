Pak, Afghan action plan for peace meeting next month

Zahid Chaudhary

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said a meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) will be held in second week of October in Pakistan.

He mentioned that APAPPS is an all inclusive mechanism between the two countries which has five sub-groups, under which the two countries are in contact regarding various issues.

Dr Muhammad Faisal was answering the question during his weekly press conference here on Wednesday, added that in upcoming meeting of APAPPS all issues will be discussed between both sides. He stated that it was also discussed with the Afghan side to restore counselor services in Jalalabad as soon as possible. APAPPS is an all inclusive mechanism between the two countries which has five sub-groups, under which both sides are in contact regarding various issues including that pertaining to refugees, Dr Faisal added. Talking about Islamabad India relation he told media that no formal communications have so far been held between Pakistan and India over opening of Kartarpur Corridor, but Pakistan is open on this issue.

He said no meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Shusma Swaraj has yet been finalized. However, talks in this regard are continuing.

Replying to another question, the Regarding Iran’s nuclear deal, he said Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) represents a very good example of settlement of complex issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He said unilateral withdrawal and arbitrary rescinding of the agreement, which was an outcome of a decade long efforts of diplomats, would undermine the confidence of the international community in dialogue and diplomacy. He said Pakistan’s position in Iranian nuclear deal is in line with the principles of upholding international agreements as per the international law and global relations.

The spokesperson added Pakistan denounces the use of force against innocent civilians and defenselss people of Kashmir by the Indian forces. Human rights violations going on in Indian occupied Kashmir by the New Delhi regime are highly condemnable, he said.

The Spokesperson said blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir are on the rise. He said Indian Occupation forces killed 14 youth in Kulgam, Sopore, and Samba areas recently. He expressed concerned on the human rights violations in Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipore, Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Indian occupied Kashmir.

About a question of non-career diplomats serving in Pakistan Missions, the spokesperson said that the “Foreign Minister has already stated that a decision about the non-career diplomats will not be taken in haste, but only after due consideration”.

