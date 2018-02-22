Pak adopts latest IAEA’s protocols on nuclear trade

Islamabad

Pakistan has conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its intention to subscribe to the ‘Guidance on the Import and Export of Radioactive Sources’.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, guidance supplements the code of conduct on the safety and security of radioactive sources which although non-legally binding in nature, is an important component of the global nuclear safety and security regime.

“Code of Conduct seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security”, it added. Pakistan has been voluntarily adhering to the Code of Conduct since 2005 and has put in place all the necessary arrangements and systems consistent with the recommendations of the Code. mThe supplementary guidance is aimed at enhancing the safety of radioactive sources during transfer from one state to another.—APP