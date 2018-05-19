Pak-ADB partnership

Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank and Pakistan have agreed to chart new ways to pursue more robust and inclusive ADB investment in the country by setting up Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for tapping the private sector resources and meeting its rising infrastructure development needs. This in a nutshell was the initial outcome of the three-day ADB Country Programming and Public-Private Partnerships in Pakistan which got underway at Bhurban near Islamabad other day.

ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang and Director of ADB”s Office of Public-Private Partnerships Takeo Koike, have underscored the Bank’s continued commitment to support Pakistan to achieve its development goals outlined in the ADB-Pakistan country partnership strategy, called for closer coordination and consultation between the Bank and the partners for ensuring better and smarter investment programmes to give a better response to Pakistan’s evolving priorities.

Ms Xiaohong Yang duly appreciated efforts of provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh for developing their investment frameworks to provide an enabling environment for the private sector for investment in infrastructure sector, the private sector responded positively and this augurs well for the success of PPP modalities in both these provinces.

ADB is already providing 200 million dollars in loans, 100 million dollars to each of the two provinces, for projects supporting PPPs, the investment so being made is to augment and assist the provincial governments’ efforts to increase the commercial viability of the projects as well as mobilize more private sector participation in PPPs projects.

ADB is one of the leading development partners of Pakistan and its provinces and relations running into decades have so remained trouble and tension free as the Bank authorities provide resources and ensure proper, effective and timely utilization for completion of the projects in various sectors.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

