Pak to activate interactions with Chinese authorities for early implementation of initiatives

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan is going to activate interaction with Chinese authorities on different level to ensure early implementation of different planned initiatives in Transport Infrastructure, Energy, Gwadar and Industry sectors.

This decision was made in a meeting between Secretary Planning, Development & Reform Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid here. Both the officials discussed a proactive way forward for expediting China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Both the officials discussed progress and issues of different projects in detail and shared ideas for promotion of CPEC.

The Secretary PD&R said on the occasion that after approval by the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC, the Long Term Plan was made public. “The plan is demarcating our way forward till 2030 to ensure inclusive development in Pakistan”, he added.

The Secretary said a number of projects in energy, infrastructure and Gwadar are positively progressing and would be completed this year. He added that Gwadar is the most important component of the CPEC and is an integral part for regional prosperity and connectivity.

“Now all is set to fast-track industrial cooperation, the main gain of CPEC, by inviting vigorous role of Provinces and Pakistan’s private sector”, Mr. Saddiqui said.

Ambassador Masood Khalid pointed out that Chinese investors are expressing deep interest in the special economic zones, being developed under CPEC. He said that focused efforts are underway to ensure Pak-China successful industrial cooperation.