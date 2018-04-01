Pak achieved economic, social milestones in four years: Minister

Bahawalpur

Pakistan has achieved milestones in economic and social sectors during the past four years which paved the way for a prosperous and stronger country among comity of nations. This was stated by Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Federal Minister for Education during laptop distribution ceremony under Phase IV of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Saturday.

He said that Pakistan’s GDP enhanced from 3.68 to 5.28 percent and inflation rate decreased from 8.0 to 3.80 percent. Revenues of Federal Bureau Revenue increased from Rs. 1946 billion to Rs. 3167 billion while development budget increased from Rs. 348 billion to Rs. 733 billion. The government also focused on education sector by enhancing its budget from Rs. 41 billion to Rs. 90 billion. The federal government provided extraordinary grants for educational development of Bahawalpur region including development of new universities, colleges, technical institutes which put Bahawalpur district among top ten progressive districts of the country education wise.

He praised Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor for his key role in completing mega developmental projects funded by the federal government at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The historic project of Rs. 858 million which was approved in February 2015 is being implemented at fast speed by construction of academic blocks of Management Sciences and Civil Engineering as well as construction of two new hostels at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Similarly, Rahim Yar Khan Campus completed at a Cost of Rs. 726 million, Bahawalnagar Campus constructed at a cost of Rs. 409 million and Agriculture College inaugurated recently with grant of Rs. 416 million.—APP