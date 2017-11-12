PAJCCI’s resolution for strengthening CBMs on Pak-Afghan relationship

Karachi

During Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI’s) 8th Executive body meeting recently held in Karachi, the private sector from both the countries unanimously resolved matters of utmost importance.

The meeting was presided by Zubair Motiwala, Chairman & Khan Jan Alokozai, Co-Chairman and was attended by executive body members from both the sides and private sector delegates from Afghanistan.

Under the leadership of Alokozai, hi-level delegation from Afghanistan visited Pakistan to participate in recently held “Expo Pakistan” exhibition organized by TDAP. The delegation was second largest amongst all the international delegations participating in the event. It illustrates the invincible bond between the business communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan illustrating that despite socio-political turmoil across the border, the people-to-people connect is highly commendable. This should be a realization for the government of both the countries that political whims should always follow economic imperatives and not otherwise.

Motiwala reiterated the significance of economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and mentioned that the recent figures are showing rise in Afghanistan’s trade with Iran and a corresponding decline in business with Pakistan due to disturbing political ties accruing since long. Alokozai added that recent visit of COAS, Pakistan to Kabul has shown light at the end of tunnel and mentioned General Qamar Bajwa’s commitment to arrange meeting of business people from Afghanistan with H.E. Prime Minister – Pakistan for resolution of grievances. Motiwala urged General Bajwa to expedite this initiative and offered services of PAJCCI as a bilateral entity, to act as a joint platform for illustrating the sentiments of business community across the border.

The following unanimous resolutions were agreed by the members for implementation in letter and spirit:

(1) Pak-Afghan trade should be segregated from political and military tensions, though, establish strong security measures that are vital for stabilization and sustainability of both the countries without compromising upon the sentiments of the business community across the border.

(2) APTTCA meeting should be held immediately and for its efficacy the members from PAJCCI, representing private sector of both the sides, should be given official membership to the forum whereby their inputs should be critically included.

(3) Visa regime in both the countries should be improved further by making categories like: business visa and visit visa. For business visa specifically, PAJCCI recommendation letter should be made mandatory, so that it can authenticate the process and resolve the irritants.

Alokozai acknowledged support of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and established that H.E. Umer Zakhilwal (Ambassador of Afghanistan) and H.E. Zahid Nasrullah Khan (Ambassador of Pakistan) are playing pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral ties. He also sought offices of British High Commission and US Embassy to support the momentum for organizing APTTCA meeting at the earliest for reinvigorating the economic relationship across the border. Motiwala on behalf of PAJCCI assured support and facilitation for holding APTCCA meeting even in Pakistan, if need be.

It was mutually agreed by the forum, that the decisions taken by the executive body of PAJCCI would be shared with all the relevant ministries and governmental officials, depicting unanimous demands of the private sector across the border.

The members present at the meeting were M. Yonass Momand, Haji Rahmuddin, Nizamuddin Tajzada, Talat Mahmood, Huma Waheed, Nylla Parveen Junejo, Faiza, Naqibullah Safi, Ahsan Jamal Baig, Amanullah Khan. Dr. Yousuf Khan and Asif Khan, from Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, also accompanied the delegation.—NNI