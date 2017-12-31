PAJCCI for better Pak, Afghan trade policies

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has once again appealed to the Pakistan and Afghan authorities to review the bilateral trade policies including transit trade in order to promote bilateral trade between two countries. It said the absence of clear polices were directly benefiting the India.

The leading business men and Director PAJCCI Zia-ul- Haq Sarhadi in a statement issued the other day lamented that due to wrong policies of both countries, the new Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) is the victim of sabotage since last six years. He said owing to ambiguous policies 70% Afghan trade has been shifted to Bandar Abbas and Chahbahar ports of Iran while Pakistan’s export to Afghanistan and CAR has also been badly affected.

Zia Sarhadi, who is also a former senior vice president of Sarhad Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed concern that India was exploiting the lack of clear wheat export policy by Pakistan. He said that though Pakistan has surplus wheat reserves of 9.7 million ton, but due to lack of clear export Pakistan, India has started shifting her wheat to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) through Chahbahar port of Iran.

For this purpose, Sarhadi disclosed, the first consignment of 15000 tons wheat has arrived in Afghanistan and preparations for the dispatching of the second huge consignment of wheat was being prepared.

He said that though Pakistan already has big surplus wheat in stocks while the new crop will also be harvested in four months, which means that next year Pakistan will have 5.5 to 6 million ton wheat in carry forward adding despite having such huge surplus wheat Pakistan is losing decade’s old markets of Afghanistan and CARs.

He said that in past Pakistan had exported 1 to 1.5 million ton of wheat, flour and self-rising flour (Maida) annually to Afghanistan. He said that under wheat export policy Pakistan has banned the export of wheat through land route.