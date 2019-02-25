Paintings exhibition showcasing Indian atrocities

Staff Reporter

A painting exhibition has been held in the federal capital to expose the real face of Indian brutal government before the world as how Indian forces have been killing, maiming and torturing Kashmiris for the last seventy years. The Paintings Exhibition titled ‘Paintings of Freedom, Paintings of Peace’, was arranged by Peace and Culture Organization to pay tribute to the Freedom Struggle of Kashmiris and throws light on how through rape and pellet guns have been used as an instrument of war in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking on the occasion, Mushaal Hussain Mallick, Chairperson Pakistan Peace and Culture organization, said that India has acted as an irresponsible terrorist state and the exhibition was arranged to showcase a wide array of photographs that shed light on the plight of innocent Kashmiris, particularly pellet gun victims including women and children who suffered from injuries at the hands of Indian security forces.

Former Prime Minister of Norway Mr Bondevik graced the occasion as a Chief Guest.

She said that the Kashmiris are peace-loving people and wanted resolution of the decades-long despite through table talk; however, if India continued with its tactics to press the voices of Kashmiris freedom fighters through use of its mighty, she warned, that such tactics would serve no purpose rather it would further complicate the situation.

