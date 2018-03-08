Painting Exhibition to mark Intl Women Day organized at RAC

Rawalpindi

A two-day group painting exhibition was arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to mark International Women’s Day which was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Member National Assembly, Tahira Aurangzeb.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor were present on the occasion.

More than 60 art pieces of 20 female artists comprised on landscape, miniature, calligraphy and figurative art were put on display.

Tahira Aurangzeb addressing the participants appreciated efforts of the artists and said, the role of the women in every field is integral for the development of the country.

The art work of the artists including Mamoona Humayoun, Sofia Hameed, Saima Amir, Tayyaba Aziz, Sabahat Paracha, Shahnaz, Kiran Firdous, Nadia Raza, Shagufta Yasin, Maryam Mushtaq, Quratul Ain, Noorus Saba, Samra Hassan, Sunmbal Javed, Javeria Hashmat, Ishrat Bibi, Amara Shakir, Wajiha Abid, Faryal Masood, Faiza and Arooj Bibi were displayed at the exhibition which would conclude on Thursday.—APP