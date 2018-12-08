Paint Pakistan positive

MILITARY spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, in his

comprehensive media interaction on Thursday, dwelt

upon a number of issues and points agitating the mind of the people and the world community including achievements in the war against terror, reduction in crime rate, economy, Government-Army relations, democracy, role of media in projecting positive image of the country, PTM, TLP, relations with India, Afghanistan situation and peace process and border management. His straight talk must have removed some of the misunderstandings on these and some other issues.

DG, ISPR was confident that the country was moving in the right direction and things could change if the media presents only positive picture of Pakistan for at least six months. This is a valid proposition as, with a few exceptions, our media mostly sensationalizes issues and situations, highlighting, most of the time, negativities. There are some sections of media that see just one side of the picture irrespective of the ground realities and it is believed that they toe a particular line to further a particular objective. This is against the fundamental norms of journalism that call for objectivity and neutrality in reporting things and analysing issues. It has also been observed that some journalists and anchors pointedly ask anti-Pakistan questions to foreign dignitaries visiting the country which seldom happens in the rest of the world where media-persons behave maturely. But it would be unfair to expect that the entire media, including the section that is wholeheartedly devoted to advance the cause of the profession, would just sing praises of the Government and avoid pointing out instances of bad governance, deteriorating economic conditions, corruption, price hike, rising crime rate, criminal delay in dispensation of justice, dismal security environment, foreign policy failures and anti-people moves. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the Government and the State apparatus to take decisions and carry out actions that lead to improvement of the overall situation. Media supported the government when it moved to establish the writ of the State by arresting TLP leaders and supporters but strangely enough no such approach was visible when it blocked Faizabad for three weeks during PML(N) rule. The Director-General, ISPR, has also done well by clarifying that the Army is not supporting a particular party in the backdrop of statement of the Prime Minister that Army is supportive of the PTI manifesto, which could have created misunderstanding. The assurance that Pakistan will never fight Afghan war on Pak soil again is also appreciable as there is wide perception that the problem of terrorism is the product of the Afghan situation and the war on terror has been imposed on Pakistan by the United States.

Share on: WhatsApp