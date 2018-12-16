Painful memories

Pakistan was once recognized as a unique nation spread over two strategically located eastern and western parts, separated by a distance of 1000 kilometres. The binding force between these two Muslim-dominated parts was ideology of Pakistan. The story of this love between Bengal as Eastern part of Pakistan and Balochistan, North Western Frontier Province, Punjab and Sindh as well Jammu and Kashmir including Northern Areas as Western part of Pakistan dates back to the ancient times even prior to Prophet Musa. The Muslims of these two parts struggled hard under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam to create single sovereign Islamic state, which finally came into being on 14 August 1947.

There is no doubt that 16th of December 1971 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, which Pakistan observes every year as ‘Day of Sorrow”. On the day Pakistan lost its eastern part in an Indian-backed civil war. For some, the day marks as a day of relief as East Pakistani got rid of some of their grievances but many in West Pakistan view the day when they lost everything as their brothers and sisters changed their identities with a heavy heart.

AFSHAIN AFZAL

Via email

