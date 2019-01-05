‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ to be made part of seminary curriculum

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Speakers of the consultative meeting held here on Friday stressed the need to make Paigham-e-Pakistan part of curriculum being taught at different religious seminaries across the country in order to bring the students of seminaries to national streamline which will in turn help promote peace and inclusiveness and help eradicate violence, terrorism and extremism from the society.

The ‘4th Consultative Meeting to Devise Plan of Action for Establishment of an Inclusive Society in Pakistan’ was held here at the Jamia Salfia Faisalabad. President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Prof Dr Humayun Abbas Shams from GC University Faisalabad and Wafaq ul Madaris Salfia Faisalabad Secretary General Maulana Yasin Zafar spoke on the occasion. A large number of ulema, academicians, intellectuals, representatives of civil society and seminaries students attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers unanimously stressed reviewing country’s educational policy and curriculum as well as ensuring training of teachers and ulema to promote coexistence, harmony and tolerance in the society in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan launched last year.

They said Islam does not allow extremism, adding that all citizens, irrespective of their faith, enjoy equal protection of law and rights, including right to education, family, faith and right to profess and practice religion.

The speakers called for reforming the system of education, especially in religious seminaries, in a way that interfaith and inter-sect harmony and peaceful coexistence is promoted. A subject of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence should be introduced as a compulsory subject in all primary and higher secondary schools and madaris of Pakistan, they recommended.

They urged the religious scholars and intellectuals to promote the true message of humanity given in the ‘Charter of Madina’. Terming Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration a historic step, they called upon the ulema to build a joint narrative against terrorism and extremism in order to promote peace, harmony and respect of others.

The speakers said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative was key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity, adding that reasoning and debate was the right way to convince others as enforcement of beliefs through force or coercion had very serious consequences for peace and tranquility in a society.

They stressed the need to build bridges of cooperation, positive interaction, dialogue and mutual sharing rather than barriers and walls that create divisions and cause mutual distrust and conflict.

Share on: WhatsApp