Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative to help counter terrorism

Paigham-e-Pakistan shows unity and it is all about the message of peace, which needs to be promoted. Dr Samia Raheel Qazi said this while addressing a session at Social Media Festival 2018, a two-day conference, organised by the Centre for Sustainability, Research and Practice at University of Lahore (UoL) on Monday.

She said, “There is a need to highlight real positive image of Pakistan”. Other speakers said on the occasion that Paigham-e-Pakistan is a narrative to counter violence, extremism and terrorism. Paigham-e-Pakistan is a unanimous fatwa and joint deceleration against terrorism and it is a basic narrative which reflects unity and religious responsibility of the eminent scholars of all schools of thought in the country.

As many as 31 ulema passed this fatwa and joint deceleration in May 2017. Speakers also discussed that it was the age of information technology and there was a need to protect our ideological sovereignty by understanding dynamics of cyber terrorism and identifying ways and means to counter them. Social Media Festival, in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan also aimed at shedding light on perception management.—APP

