PAFWA provides mobile libraries to PAF bases

Staff Reporter

To inculcate the habit of reading among the youth, Pakistan Air Force Women Association has come up with the novel Idea of bringing books closer to the children in the form of a mobile library. In this regard a ceremony was held at PAF Complex, Islamabad where four mobile libraries were handed over to the bases in the first phase.

Begum Tazeen Mujahid, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association was the chief guest at the occasion. She handed over the keys of these mobile libraries to PAF Base Lahore, MM Alam (Mianwali), Masroor (Karachi) and Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Subsequently, all PAF bases shall be equipped with such mobile libraries in near future. Each library has been stocked with books for all age groups and provide a cozy environment for the book lovers.

Speaking at the occasion, Begum Tazeen Mujahid said that PAF is celebrating 2019 as ‘The Year of Reading’, aimed at diverting the focus of children from screen addiction to healthy reading habits. She further said that we need to bring books closer to our children to promote and encourage the habit of reading in PAF Personnel and their families.

