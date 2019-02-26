PAF’s prompt action embarrassed India

PM Imran praises PAF for timely response

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

As the mercury fell down , a piercing cold wave swept across country at midnight. Even in in some hill stations including Jammu and Kashmir region, temperature plummeted to minus 1 degrees Celsius.

As the nation of around 207 million people fell asleep, enemy embarked its finest fighter jets to ponder targets inside Pakistan.

Presuming that Pakistan’s defenders might also be enjoying sound sleep in freezing cold, as many as eight Indian jets entered Pakistan’s air space aiming to hit ‘unknown’ targets in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. To their utter shock, not only that Pakistan’s armed forces were vigilant throughout country, but also took timely action to retreat any threat ensuring its jurisdiction including its land, space and waters.

According to information gathered by Pakistan Observer, as soon as the violation occurred, Pakistan army’s radars alerted the signals.

A prompt action by Pakistan Air Force prompted the Indian jets to return to their base. Such was the prompt and swift action by the PAF that the Indian jets, under forced hasty withdrawal, released payload which had free fall in open area. Luckily, no infrastructure got hit, hence no casualties were reported. On a whole, PAF took four minutes to make them retreat.

Authorities confirmed Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LoC in Muzafarabad sector within Azad Jammu and Kashmir was three to four miles “At approximately 0254 hours today, eight Indian aircrafts were effectively intercepted by Pakistani Air Force Jets and forced to scuttle back, while randomly releasing their ordinance which landed in an uninhabited remote area,” Foreign Office confirmed in a press note.

It was one of the swift action by any Air Force in the world which prompted enemy’s attacking jets to retreat. Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke highly of the Air Force during meeting of high powered National Security Meeting.

“You [PAF] did us proud by taking prompt action. We are proud of you,” a source quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying during the meeting of National Security Committee which was chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss Indian violation of air space Today. Given Pakistan-India tension, country’s armed forces are made high alert to avert any India aggression.

Pakistani military spokesperson said radars were observing enemy’s aircraft for a few nights.

“Last night, our radars were observing them. They had earlier come closer to our border but did not cross it. Last night, their first visibility was observed near the Sialkot and Lahore border. They were seen approaching the border. Our Combat Air Patrol (CAP) team approached and challenged them. They did not cross.

“Their approaching of the border, the challenge and their return took four minutes,” Director General of ISPR told journalists.

