PAF’s benefiting response

After the Indian aggression and the cowardly attack in Balakot without any causality, our heroic and the spirited Pakistan Air Force gave India a befitting response by shooting down its two aircraft near Pakistan airspace. One of Indian Air Force pilots was also captured by our soldiers.

Aftermath Pulwama attack, the tension between the two nuclear powers has been increasing rapidly. PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan would not think of retaliation, but will retaliate. As we saw our brave PAF destroyed two Indian aircrafts jets.

The Modi government must know that Pak forces and the whole nation are capable of defending our homeland. The country’s defence forces will never compromise on the motherland and are always ready to face any aggression by the enemies.

Furthermore, during a joint session of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to release an Indian pilot as a peace gesture. I believe that it is a good sign for both the nations.

India should avoid from any aggression because the war will only affect both the nations. The world community must pressurize India to solve the Kashmir issue which is the only way to bring about peace in the region.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

